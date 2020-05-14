Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Hyundai Elantra facelift loses its base variant; prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Hyundai Elantra facelift loses its base variant; prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

May 14, 2020, 11:34 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
142 Views
Write a comment
Hyundai Elantra facelift loses its base variant; prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

- Base S variant of Hyundai Elantra discontinued

- Prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

- Hyundai will soon introduce a BS6 diesel engine in Elantra

Hyundai Motor India has discontinued the base S variant of the Elantra facelift. The updated brochure now only lists three variants - SX MT, SX AT and SX(O) AT - of the Hyundai Elantra.

With this, the Elantra is no longer the most affordable executive sedan in the country, handing over the mantle to the Honda Civic. Prices of the Hyundai Elantra facelift now start at Rs 18.49 lakh for the SX manual trim and goes all the way to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the top-spec SX(O) automatic.

Although the Elantra is only available with a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor for the time being, Hyundai will soon introduce a BS6 diesel engine in its executive sedan. It will employ a Creta-sourced 1.5-litre diesel motor that will make 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. It will be available with both, manual as well as automatic (six-speed) transmissions.

At present, the Hyundai Elantra's only competition is the Honda Civic, as Skoda has discontinued the Octavia in India. The Czech carmaker will introduce the next-gen Octavia sometime next year.

  • Hyundai
  • hyundai elantra
  • elantra
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Need a Car Loan
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Hyundai Elantra Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 18.85 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 20.02 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 18.56 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 19.02 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 19.21 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 17.96 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 19.35 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 17.76 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 17.66 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

55 Likes
53900 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2176 Likes
416082 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in