Hyundai Elantra facelift loses its base variant; prices start at Rs 18.49 lakh

Hyundai Motor India has discontinued the base S variant of the Elantra facelift. The updated brochure now only lists three variants - SX MT, SX AT and SX(O) AT - of the Hyundai Elantra.

With this, the Elantra is no longer the most affordable executive sedan in the country, handing over the mantle to the Honda Civic. Prices of the Hyundai Elantra facelift now start at Rs 18.49 lakh for the SX manual trim and goes all the way to Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom India) for the top-spec SX(O) automatic.

Although the Elantra is only available with a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor for the time being, Hyundai will soon introduce a BS6 diesel engine in its executive sedan. It will employ a Creta-sourced 1.5-litre diesel motor that will make 114bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. It will be available with both, manual as well as automatic (six-speed) transmissions.

At present, the Hyundai Elantra's only competition is the Honda Civic, as Skoda has discontinued the Octavia in India. The Czech carmaker will introduce the next-gen Octavia sometime next year.