Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace - Engine, transmission and specs detailed

The new Tiguan AllSpace has been launched to address the demand from customers for a larger, more spacious version of the luxurious, very capable Tiguan SUV. We take a quick look under the skin to find out more about the engine, transmission, drivetrain and efficiency.

Engine

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine. Introduced in the Tiguan lineup back in 2017, this engine has increased fuel-efficiency and reduced emissions than similar 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engines used before with technologies like a new ‘Budack’ combustion cycle and variable valve timing. Performance numbers are not bad, the engine develops a maximum power of 188bhp at 4,200rpm and 320Nm of peak torque between 1,500-4,100rpm with a redline starting at 6,500rpm.

Fun fact, this is a detuned version of the engine used on the Skoda Octavia RS 245!

Transmission

The Tiguan AllSpace’s 2.0-litre engine transmits power through a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The VW signature transmission is not only quick shifting but utilises the seven gears to provide the best performance or efficiency as is demanded by the driver through their right foot.

Drivetrain

The Tiguan AllSpace is only available in a single variant which gets the company’s proprietary ‘4Motion’ intelligent AWD system. This is an intelligent system using a Haldex electro-hydraulic coupling which can send power to the rear axle, along with torque vectoring to send it to an individual wheel. The system will send power mainly to the front wheels for best efficiency but is able to anticipate loss of traction and send power to the rear axle or any particular wheel if needed at an incomprehensibly quick pace.

Efficiency

The Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace has an ARAI-certified mileage of 16.65kmpl, which is not bad for a seven-seater, turbo-petrol powered, AWD SUV.