Datsun launches BS6 Go Plus in India at Rs 4.19 lakh

The BS6 version of the Datsun Go Plus has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 4.19 lakh. It's also offered as an automatic version with its CVT version priced at Rs 6.69 lakh.

Though there aren't many styling changes, the most important update to this vehicle comes in the form of an updated BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine. This mill churns out 76bhp and 104Nm of torque, while continuing with the five-speed manual or CVT gearbox options.

The Datsun Go Plus is a seven-seater version and gets design and features similar to the Go hatchback. Noteworthy features are bright LED DRLs and 14-inch alloy wheels amongst the quirky styling elements. Then, there's a new seven-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. However, with an additional row of seat inside, the Go Plus gives owners an option to accommodate more passengers or more cargo. Like the Go, this one also gets safety equipment like reverse parking assist, vehicle dynamic control, dual front airbags, ABS, EBD and brake assist.

Similar to the Datsun Go, the Go Plus is also offered in six body colours including vivid blue, crystal silver, amber orange, ruby red, opal white and bronze grey. It will continue to have a standard warranty of two years, which can be extended up to five years. Datsun offers a road side assistance subscription free for two years as well. Other financial schemes, with flexibility to choose the start of EMIs is also available. Some of these schemes even include 100 per cent finance option, EMI assurance benefits and low EMI benefits.