Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition photo gallery: Exterior at a glance

Nissan Motor India recently launched the Magnite Kuro Edition in India. It's a special edition with a starting price of Rs. 8.27 lakh (ex-showroom). With the festive season in sight, this all-black version also celebrates the brand's eighth consecutive year as the official partner of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. Here's its exterior photo gallery.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Exterior

The word 'Kuro' in Japanese means 'Black' and hence the black theme. As a result, the special edition comes with plenty of blacked-out elements.

In terms of the exterior, there's a black finish for the grille, headlights, front skid plate, door handles, roof rails, and alloy wheels.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Powertrain

On the powertrain front, the Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition can be had with either a 1.0-litre, naturally-aspirated petrol engine or a more powerful 1.0-litre, turbocharged petrol engine. However, transmission options include just the five-speed manual or CVT in the top-spec XV trims for now.