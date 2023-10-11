Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition interior images: What has changed inside?

Nissan Motor India has launched a special edition of the Magnite in India to boost its sales during the upcoming festive season. This new model is called the Magnite Kuro and is priced at Rs. 8.27 lakh. We have shown you the exterior changes, and now here's a peek into its cabin with this gallery showing all the changes inside.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Interior photos

The newly launched Nissan Magnite Kuro is available in three variants — XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT.

As we saw with the black exterior, the overall dark theme has been carried to the interior as well. This differentiates it from all the standard models of the Magnite.

Look closely and you'll notice the sun visors, roof liner, door trims, door handles, steering wheel, and even AC vent surrounds carrying the dark shade.

The feature list of the Kuro Edition remains unchanged. It continues to get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, centre armrest, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger as some of the USPs.

The starting price is for the naturally-aspirated version, while the Turbo XV MT variant of the Magnite Kuro Edition SUV is priced at Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

On the other hand, the Turbo XV CVT variant of the Magnite Kuro Edition SUV is priced at Rs. 10.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition powertrain options

Nissan recently introduced the Magnite with an AMT and named this version the EZ-Shift. However, the Kuro Edition is being offered with the XV variants paired with either a naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre mill mated to a five-speed manual, or the turbo variants that can be had with a manual gearbox or even the automatic CVT.