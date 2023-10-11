CarWale
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition interior images: What has changed inside?

    Ninad Ambre

    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition interior images: What has changed inside?

    Nissan Motor India has launched a special edition of the Magnite in India to boost its sales during the upcoming festive season. This new model is called the Magnite Kuro and is priced at Rs. 8.27 lakh. We have shown you the exterior changes, and now here's a peek into its cabin with this gallery showing all the changes inside.

    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition: Interior photos

    The newly launched Nissan Magnite Kuro is available in three variants — XV MT, Turbo XV MT, and Turbo XV CVT.

    Nissan Magnite Dashboard

    As we saw with the black exterior, the overall dark theme has been carried to the interior as well. This differentiates it from all the standard models of the Magnite.

    Nissan Magnite Front Row Seats

    Look closely and you'll notice the sun visors, roof liner, door trims, door handles, steering wheel, and even AC vent surrounds carrying the dark shade.

    Nissan Magnite Second Row Seats

    The feature list of the Kuro Edition remains unchanged. It continues to get an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, centre armrest, rear AC vents, and a wireless charger as some of the USPs.

    Nissan Magnite Instrument Cluster

    The starting price is for the naturally-aspirated version, while the Turbo XV MT variant of the Magnite Kuro Edition SUV is priced at Rs. 9.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Nissan Magnite Front Seat Headrest

    On the other hand, the Turbo XV CVT variant of the Magnite Kuro Edition SUV is priced at Rs. 10.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Nissan Magnite Front Row Seats

    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition powertrain options

    Nissan recently introduced the Magnite with an AMT and named this version the EZ-Shift. However, the Kuro Edition is being offered with the XV variants paired with either a naturally-aspirated 1.0-litre mill mated to a five-speed manual, or the turbo variants that can be had with a manual gearbox or even the automatic CVT.

    Nissan Magnite Steering Wheel
    Nissan Magnite Image
    Nissan Magnite
    Rs. 6.00 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition photo gallery: Exterior at a glance

