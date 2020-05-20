Please Tell Us Your City

Nissan Kicks Turbo vs Hyundai Creta Turbo: Spec comparison

May 20, 2020, 11:53 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
Nissan Kicks Turbo vs Hyundai Creta Turbo: Spec comparison

Recently, we brought you a brief spec comparison between the Nissan Kicks and the Kia Seltos. This time around, we pit the Kicks against the Seltos' sibling, the Hyundai Creta. And here as well, we will compare the specs of the turbocharged petrol versions.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks Exterior

With the BS6 update, the Nissan Kicks benefits from a 1.3-litre four-cylinder, direct-injection, turbocharged petrol motor that puts out segment-leading figures of 154bhp and 254Nm. This engine is offered with either a five-speed manual transmission or an X-Tronic CVT with a seven-step M-mode. While it looks promising on paper, we are keen to ascertain it real-world performance, and we shall bring you a comprehensive review once the Coronavirus outbreak subsides and the lockdown is lifted.

Nissan Kicks Exterior

This all-new HR13 DDT motor is developed by Nissan in collaboration with Renault and Diamler AG. It powers a range of Nissan, Renault and Mercedes-Benz cars globally. Besides the 1.3-litre motor, the Kicks also employs a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, paired to a five-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Creta

Nissan Kicks Exterior

The second-generation Hyundai Creta features a 1.4-litre four-cylinder TGDi turbo-petrol engine, which it share with the Kia Seltos. It produces similar power figures of 138bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. But unlike the Seltos, this motor is only offered with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Nissan Kicks Exterior

Like we mentioned in the previous story, the dual-clutch transmission in the Creta is technologically superior that the Kicks' CVT unit. And though DCTs offer better performance, they aren't as reliable as a torque converter automatic or a CVT. In addition to the turbo-petrol motor, the Hyundai Creta is also available with 1.5-litre NA petrol and turbo-diesel engines, along with manual or automatic transmissions.

