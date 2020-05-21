Please Tell Us Your City

  New Porsche 911 GT3 R race car spied on the Nurburgring track

New Porsche 911 GT3 R race car spied on the Nurburgring track

May 21, 2020, 10:49 AM IST by Santosh Nair
New Porsche 911 GT3 R race car spied on the Nurburgring track

- Lots of body modifications coupled with mechanical advancements will keep it contemporary

- As the road-going GT3 is expected in late-2020, the race car should arrive in early 2021

Our spy photographers have spotted what looks to be the next-gen Porsche 911 GT3 R race car, lapping the Nurburgring race track.

With the majority of professional racing on pause currently due the ongoing pandemic situation, it makes sense that Porsche is keeping its new 911 GT3 R development on track.

As for the looks, the overwhelming camouflage simply cannot hide details such as the hefty side-skirts, bonnet vents, and the unmistakable rear wing and diffuser. Likewise, the extreme wheel arches accommodate the race-spec centre-lock wheels with racing slicks.

Porsche 911 Exterior

While the 911 GT3 R usually plugs the gap between the 911 GT3 Cup and the 911 RSR in the 911 race car line-up, some reports hint that the mild stance of this prototype (when compared to the current car) could even mean that this test mule may be the milder 911 GT3 Cup.

Nevertheless, when it comes to specs, the new GT3 R could continue to do duty with the same 4.0-litre flat-six engine, albeit with a bump up in power over the earlier 550bhp. Rumours also state that this race-track beast could benefit from other mechanical improvements, not only to aid handling and aerodynamics, but also shed weight. Do stay tuned to CarWale for the details.

