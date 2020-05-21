Hyundai shows Smart Mobility Ecosystem in miniature form

- Will display a 1:8-scale model of its ‘UAM-PBV-Hub’ smart mobility ecosystem in its HQ lobby

- It is a miniature of an exhibit shown at CES 2020

Hyundai Motor Company is showing its smart mobility ecosystem model in the lobby of its headquarters until June 12 and at other key global events afterwards in order to further communicate its future mobility vision. The 1:8-scale model on display is a miniature of the exhibit shown at CES 2020 and includes integration of its Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Purpose Built Vehicles (PBV) and Hub (Mobility Transit Base) smart mobility solutions as part of a dynamic human-centered future cityscape.

The exhibition aims to inspire Hyundai employees and other audiences by showing the company’s vision for future mobility as it aims to become a Smart Mobility Solution Provider. After the current exhibition ends on June 12, the model will be showcased at major events around the globe. “Hyundai’s UAM Division is leading necessary technological developments and working towards realizing the introduction of Urban Air Mobility, which has been people’s dream for decades,” said Jaiwon Shin, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai’s Urban Air Mobility Division.“S-A1 Personal Air Vehicle concept on display shows our dedication to bring forth Urban Air Mobility for the benefit of humanity.” The miniature model demonstrates Hyundai’s vision of a future mobility ecosystem in urban use. The UAM is shown with its rotors tilting, enabling vertical take-off and landing and rotating horizontally for flight.