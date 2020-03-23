Please Tell Us Your City

Nissan India suspends production as Coronavirus pandemic intensifies

March 23, 2020, 08:38 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
15868 Views
Nissan India suspends production as Coronavirus pandemic intensifies

- Manufacturing operations to halt from 21 March

- Measures being taken to safeguard employees and partners

Nissan India has announced that it will suspend operations at its Alliance’s manufacturing facility at Oragadam, Chennai from March 24 in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak until further notice. The company has reiterated that safety and health of all its employees, partners and local communities is of topmost priority for the carmaker.

Nissan has also announced that it will take all the necessary actions to safeguard the well-being of its employees and partners, and will closely monitor the situation. In the wake of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, almost all car and two-wheeler manufacturers have shut its manufacturing facilities until further notice.

  • Nissan
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
  • Coronavirus
  • COVID-19
