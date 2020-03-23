Coronavirus pandemic: Rolls-Royce shuts production for one month

- Rolls-Royce Motor Cars to shut factory for two weeks due to Coronavirus

- The shutdown will be followed by a two week Easter maintenance closure

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has announced that production at the company’s Goodwood-based manufacturing plant will be suspended for two weeks beginning 23 March owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The suspension will be followed by a pre-planned two-week Easter maintenance shutdown.

The daily operations of the company will be handled by non-production employees who will remain at work at the company’s head office on the Goodwood Estate in West Sussex or who will work from home on a rotational basis. Social distancing measures have been introduced throughout the company.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, said, “This action has not been taken lightly, but the health and well-being of our exceptional workforce is first and foremost in our minds. We are a tight-knit community at the Home of Rolls‑Royce and I have no doubt that our resilience will shine through during this extraordinary time. As a deeply customer-focused company we are aware that this decision to pause our production will possibly cause some discomfort or inconvenience to a few of our esteemed patrons, for which we apologise while seeking their understanding at this difficult time.”