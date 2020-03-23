Spec comparison: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Vs Hyundai Xcent Vs Honda Amaze

Maruti Suzuki has launched the updated Dzire in India at a starting price of Rs 5.89 lakhs (ex-showroom). The newly launched model is expected to revive sales for the popular selling compact sedan. The updated Maruti Suzuki Dzire competes against the likes of Hyundai Xcent and the Honda Amaze in India. Read below to learn more about the key differences between these three models.

Exterior

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has always been a good looking car, this time around, the updated model has received additional enhancements in the form of a new grille and silver accents for the fog lamp housing. Additionally, the Dzire features new two-tone diamond cut alloy wheels.

The current model was introduced in 2017. Moving away from a plain Jane design, the Hyundai Xcent features a wide grille as seen on the Elantra as well as the Tucson. At the rear, the vehicle now gets large wrap-around tail lamps which have a wedge shape and extends from the edge of the number plate holder to the sides. Hyundai has also added a black strip on the bumpers as a part of the upgrade.

The Honda Amaze borrows styling cues from the latest generation of the Civic and the Accord. As compared to its predecessor, the new one gets a bigger hood which gives the car a more defined shape, along with LED headlamps, front fog lamps and 15-inch alloy wheels. The rear tail lamps have also been revised for freshness.

Interior

The new Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets a dual-tone interior with faux wood trim in all trims except for base variant. The vehicle gets an updated seven-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen music system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The AMT variants offer Electronic Stability Program and Hill Hold as standard. New features like cruise control and coloured multi-information display (MID) are limited to the top-spec variant.

The Hyundai Xcent gets a dual tone setup along with a seven-inch touchscreen system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features on this top-of-the-line model include climate control, button start, smartphone holder, leather wrapped gear knob, reverse camera and steering mounted audio controls. Also offered as a standard across all variants are dual airbags.

The Honda Amaze borrows a few styling elements from its older siblings namely the Jazz, BR-V and the City. In terms of features, it gets automatic climate control, electrically operated boot, engine start/stop button and welcome lights. The CVT option is also offered with paddle shifters.

Engine

The newly launched Maruti Suzuki Dzire is powered by a BS6 compliant 1.2-litre K-Series petrol engine with VVT mated to five-speed manual transmission and AMT options. This engine gets idle start stop function as standard along with safety features, which includes - dual front airbags, bigger brakes and ABS with EBD.

The Hyundai Xcent is available in 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The engine is available in five-speed manual and a four-speed automatic option. The diesel is an upgrade from the old 1.1-litre unit of the outgoing model and this increase in cubic capacity has bumped up the torque figure to match the common standard in the segment.

Honda Amaze offers a CVT option in petrol as well as diesel engine options. The petrol version gets a 1.2-litre four-cylinder unit that generates 87bhp of power and 109Nm of torque. The diesel version, on the other hand, gets the older 1.5-litre four-cylinder unit that generates 100bhp/200Nm of torque.