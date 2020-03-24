Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • 4 Simple Steps to keep your parked car ready and healthy during a quarantine

4 Simple Steps to keep your parked car ready and healthy during a quarantine

March 24, 2020, 09:02 AM IST by Abhishek Nigam
21726 Views
Be the first to comment
4 Simple Steps to keep your parked car ready and healthy during a quarantine

When a city is locked under quarantine just like it is now with the advent of the novel Coronavirus, almost everything comes to a stand-still and that also includes your car. Since the quarantine can last for a few days one must make sure that the car remains healthy and ready for any kind of medical or other emergencies. Here are four simple things that you need to do:

1. Fluids check

Engine Bay

For a car to function effectively, one needs to make sure that all the fluids like the engine oil and the coolant are at their optimum level. You can use the dip stick to check the engine oil level while the coolant reservoir have markings on them. For emergencies like this make sure you have some reserve engine oil and coolant always kept at home or in your garage so one can top up when needed.

2. Battery check

Engine Bay

This is by far one of the most important components to keep in check, if the car has been idle for long. Make sure that the battery is always in a healthy state and in cases like this where the car will be parked for long, make sure you crank and idle it at least once or twice in a week to keep the battery juiced up. Preventive measures warrant a battery change once it’s detected to be weak so make sure the battery is in a healthy shape because the last thing you need is the car not cranking in time of an emergency.

3. Tyre check

Wheels-Tyres

Considering the car will remain parked, it is also paramount that the tyre pressure needs to be checked once a week. It always helps to have a tyre inflator kept in the car should one come across low tyre pressure or a slow puncture. Discovering a flat when you need the car the most isn’t the most ideal situation to be in.

4. Fuel check

Instrument Panel

A city shut down under quarantine can also lead to the fuel pumps shutting down so it’s always good to have sufficient fuel in the car. Make sure there is at least half tank of fuel in the car and should you use the car, make sure you top up the fuel at the nearest fuel bunk.

  • Maintenance
  • Car maintenance
  • COVID-19
  • Corona Virus
  • Corona
  • Go Corona Go
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

452 Likes
335444 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

Apr 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in