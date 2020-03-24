4 Simple Steps to keep your parked car ready and healthy during a quarantine

When a city is locked under quarantine just like it is now with the advent of the novel Coronavirus, almost everything comes to a stand-still and that also includes your car. Since the quarantine can last for a few days one must make sure that the car remains healthy and ready for any kind of medical or other emergencies. Here are four simple things that you need to do:

1. Fluids check

For a car to function effectively, one needs to make sure that all the fluids like the engine oil and the coolant are at their optimum level. You can use the dip stick to check the engine oil level while the coolant reservoir have markings on them. For emergencies like this make sure you have some reserve engine oil and coolant always kept at home or in your garage so one can top up when needed.

2. Battery check

This is by far one of the most important components to keep in check, if the car has been idle for long. Make sure that the battery is always in a healthy state and in cases like this where the car will be parked for long, make sure you crank and idle it at least once or twice in a week to keep the battery juiced up. Preventive measures warrant a battery change once it’s detected to be weak so make sure the battery is in a healthy shape because the last thing you need is the car not cranking in time of an emergency.

3. Tyre check

Considering the car will remain parked, it is also paramount that the tyre pressure needs to be checked once a week. It always helps to have a tyre inflator kept in the car should one come across low tyre pressure or a slow puncture. Discovering a flat when you need the car the most isn’t the most ideal situation to be in.

4. Fuel check

A city shut down under quarantine can also lead to the fuel pumps shutting down so it’s always good to have sufficient fuel in the car. Make sure there is at least half tank of fuel in the car and should you use the car, make sure you top up the fuel at the nearest fuel bunk.