Kia Motors India temporarily suspends operations at Anantapur plant

March 24, 2020, 10:32 AM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
5785 Views
Kia Motors India temporarily suspends operations at Anantapur plant

- Kia Motors India has suspended all operations until further notice

- Customers can contact dealerships via call and digital channels

Kia Motors India has suspended all its operations with immediate effect due to the Coronavirus pandemic, also known as COVID-19. With this, the company’s manufacturing facility in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and company office premises will stop functioning until further notice. 

All Kia dealerships will remain open on call and be available to customers for all their requirements via digital channels. Customers can also explore the official website for details and brochures for models including the Seltos and the Carnival

Kia Motors India will continue to closely monitor the situation and ensure the best interests of everyone associated with its operations in the country. The brand joins one of the many manufacturers globally as well as in India to shut its operations due to the ill-fated issue.

