Aston Martin Valhalla to use a new 3.0-litre V6 motor

- Engine codenamed TM01 as a tribute to company’s earlier engineer Tadek Marek

- The motor will also have hybrid assistance

The Aston Martin has announced that its Valhalla supercar will use a new 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo powertrain V6 with hybrid assistance.

Aston Martin claimed that this engine is the brand's first and incorporates an in-house design that dates back to the late sixties. They also added that the specs would only be shared when the Valhalla debuts in the year 2022.

Nevertheless, reports already state that the TM01 weighs only 200kg and the V6 layout incorporates uniquely positioned turbos between the cylinders. Rumours also have it that this engine is capable of around 1,000bhp.

Although tight-lipped about the details, Aston said the complete TM01 powertrain (including the hybrid system) will be the most powerful engine in the Aston Martin line-up, when it goes on sale in 2022. Aston Martin will build 500 units of the Valhalla supercar, each costing around Rs 6.8 crore.