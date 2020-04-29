Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  • Nissan Ariya electric SUV patent images retain concept’s styling

Nissan Ariya electric SUV patent images retain concept’s styling

April 29, 2020, 02:30 PM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
266 Views
Be the first to comment
Nissan Ariya electric SUV patent images retain concept’s styling

- Second pure electric product from Nissan after the Leaf

- Harrier-sized SUV will first go on sale in the European market

Nissan showcased the Ariya Concept at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show as a futuristic electric SUV. Now after almost seven months, the show car is stepping closer to reality as patent images of the same have surfaced online. Interestingly, the patent images seen here seem to retain almost all of the concept’s design and styling without any radical changes.

Nissan Compact SUV Exterior

Measuring around 4.6m in length, the Ariya-based electric SUV carries forward the same fascia and bumper design with the new signature Nissan grille. Only noticeable changes in the patent images are the production-ready LED headlamps and the absent ORVMs. The latter of which is expected to adopt a conventional mirror as compared to sleeker ones seen on the concept. In profile, the high-riding crossover has a remarkably sloping roofline. The narrow window line is combined with what appears to be a floating roof design. At the back, the chiselled light bar running across the tailgate is retained as well along with roof-mounted spoiler and two-piece diffusers on the bumpers. What’s ditched on the production model, however, is the backlit Nissan logo seen on the concept.

Nissan Compact SUV Exterior

Unlike the exterior, we do expect to see changes on the interior on the production model since patent images of the cabin isn’t available. Nissan should soon debut the new cabin layout and infotainment system which will also be seen in the new-gen X-Trail. Being a pure EV, the cabin space is expected to be more than what the images suggest. Based on the new modular architecture, the SUV will also benefit from the flexibility of motor and battery placement and size. Although powertrain details are scarce at the moment, the production model could get a dual-motor setup which would be more powerful and bigger than what’s offered in the Leaf. Apart from that, Nissan’s latest autonomous driving system is also expected to be part of the package. 

The Japanese carmaker may or may not retain the Ariya name for the production model when it arrives either in late-2020 or early next year. When it arrives, the Ariya would enter into the soon-to-be-crowded electric crossover segment.

Source

