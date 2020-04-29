Skoda Octavia RS 245 stock sold out in India

- All of the allotted 200 cars have been sold out

- Deliveries to begin post lockdown

All of the 200 Skoda Octavia RS 245 that were allotted for India have been sold out. The Octavia RS range has been extremely popular with the enthusiasts as even the previous lot was sold out quickly even with the high-ish sticker price of Rs. 35.99 lakh ex-showroom.

It’s no surprise that the RS was lapped up so quickly considering, there’s no other car at this price tag that offers 245bhp, 370Nm, dual clutch gearbox and a scintillating top speed of 250 kmph. Performance apart, it looks the part too thanks to the aggressive body-kit, massive 18-inch wheels and riding 15mm lower means it gets that mean low-slung stance too.

Bookings for the Octavia RS 245 had begun on March 1st 2020 exclusively via the Skoda India website so that the cars can be distributed fairly across all regions. Deliveries for the cars will begin once the lockdown is lifted. For those who are still interested, keep checking with dealers for cancelled orders.