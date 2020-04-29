India-bound BMW 5 Series leaked ahead of official debut

- Expected to break cover in coming few days

- Gets sleeker headlamps and newer wheels

BMW is prepping up a mid-life update for the current-gen 5 Series which has been around for three years already. However, ahead of its official unveil a couple of images of the updated sedan have been leaked online. Fortunately, unlike BMW’s recent blink-and-miss facelifts, the refreshed 5 gets notable styling updates.

Upfront, the mid-size executive sedan gets a sleeker pair of headlamps with new L-shaped lighting signature. The characteristic Kidney grille appears to be slightly tweaked, but thankfully it hasn’t grown in size as it did with the 7 Series facelift. This being a sporty M Sport trim, the front bumpers look like they are borrowed from the M5. Part of the update is the multi-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels. Even the blue paint scheme seen here in the pictures is new. Meanwhile, at the back, the tail lamps are thoroughly reworked. The LED signature is now more modern and gets black-smoked finish as well. And the integrated dual-exhaust tips are a part of the M Sport package.

Changes on the inside are yet to be seen, but given the 5 Series’ fairly modern and well-equipped cabin, there won’t be any radical changes. We could, however, expect to see some features from the new 7 to be offered here with the update. The model seen in the image is the 530e which is a plug-in hybrid makes 252bhp/420Nm from its four-cylinder gasoline engine. However, if rumours are to be believed, there’s another plug-in hybrid variant under development – the 545e which could pack in a six-cylinder petrol motor with an output of up to 400bhp. Meanwhile, the usual range of petrol and diesel engine options will be carried forward from the current line-up.

We expect the BMW 5 Series facelift to official break cover in coming few weeks with market launch before the end of this year. Indian debut could be expected in the first half of 2021 or before.