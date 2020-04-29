Please Tell Us Your City

  • Toyota Yaris Cross - Top 5 exterior highlights

Toyota Yaris Cross - Top 5 exterior highlights

April 29, 2020, 03:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
652 Views
Be the first to comment
Toyota Yaris Cross - Top 5 exterior highlights

The Toyota Yaris Cross is a hybrid crossover that was recently unveiled online and will only go on sale in 2021. It makes use of the carmaker’s fourth generation hybrid technology, which is already in use in the RAV4, Corolla and the Camry. This hybrid 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine is rated at 116bhp, but what's more interesting is its cosmetic appearance. Let's take a look at the top five highlights.

1. Larger and Longer

Toyota Yaris Exterior

The Yaris Cross is the second model to be based on Toyota's TNGA-B platform. This compact SUV is 4,180mm long, 1,765mm wide and 1,560mm tall. It's longer than the Yaris by 240mm, even if its wheelbase remains the same at 2,560mm.

2. Looks of a hatch

Toyota Yaris Exterior

The appearance of Toyota's new kid on the block is inspired by the Yaris hatchback. However, its nose appears to be different than its sibling featuring a smaller grille and a smoother bumper.

3. Special cladding

Toyota Yaris Exterior

Besides, the special treatment it receives is rightly shown on its side profile. It gets a rugged SUV appearance thanks to the special cladding surrounding the wheels. Apart from these large squared-off wheel arches, the car also gets a black cladding on the lower edges.

4. Sculpted back

Toyota Yaris Exterior

Even round at the back, there are sculpted and bulging lines as seen on the smaller Yaris. What's more, it also gets a power back door and sports an adjustable deck height.

5. Dual tone

Toyota Yaris Exterior

And finally to further distinguish the crossover version from the hatchback, it boasts of a dual tone appearance. This is thanks to a black roof that contrasts well with the specially-created brass gold exterior paint.

Toyota Yaris Exterior
  • Toyota
  • Yaris
  • Toyota Yaris
  • Toyota Yaris Cross
Show CommentsHide Comments
