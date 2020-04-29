Mercedes-Benz India to launch new GLA in Q4 2020

- New GLA was showcased at 2020 Auto Expo

- Bookings for the model are open

Mercedes-Benz showcased the new GLA in India for the first time at the Auto Expo 2020. Now, the company is all set to launch the updated model in India in Q4 of 2020. The company has already begun accepting bookings for the new GLA.

Exterior highlights of the new Mercedes-Benz GLA include multi-beam LED headlamps, single slat grille with diamond inserts, new LED tail lights and dual tip exhausts. Inside, the model comes equipped with a large single piece digital display that houses an instrument console and touchscreen infotainment system, MBUX system, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, multifunction steering wheel, wireless charging, easy pack tail gate, vario-seat function and front seat adjustment with memory function.

Powertrain options on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz GLA could include the same 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines as seen in the outgoing model. A 1.3-litre turbo-petrol mill, which is offered in international markets, cannot be ruled out either. Also on offer will be an AMG variant, which is expected to arrive later.