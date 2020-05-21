Nissan and Datsun cars can now be booked online

- Interactive online experience for all customers

Nissan India today announced a digital buying experience along with virtually experiencing a car and even booking the vehicle online. All Nissan and Datsun customers can apply for a financial loan online as well.

Anyone can easily browse through the carmaker's range of vehicles, including the recently introduced BS6 versions of the Datsun Go and Go Plus. In fact, the newly launched BS6 Nissan Kicks can be experienced through a virtual showroom as well. It's identical to an actual dealership visit.

The company has enabled a new way through which customers can easily reserve the vehicle of their choice online, and at their convenience. One can select a preferred retailer and choose the required variant of the preferred vehicle along with the various customisable finance options available. The website itself can provide a comprehensive quote for the car. The buyer will receive a confirmation of booking once the mentioned amount is paid online. Then, the retailer will revert to support the purchase and finalise other options with the customer.

This new digital car booking and buying service has been introduced by Nissan to enhance customer experience. The carmaker wants to give a worry-free experience to a prospective buyer from the comfort of his home. In the wake of the current scenario due to the Coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and sanitisation has gained prime importance. This new initiative should boost the confidence of customers in buying a vehicle online with zero physical contact and at their convenience.