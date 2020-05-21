Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Jaguar Land Rover enhances online purchase and service experience

Jaguar Land Rover enhances online purchase and service experience

May 21, 2020, 12:28 PM IST by Nikhil Puthran
439 Views
Write a comment
Jaguar Land Rover enhances online purchase and service experience

- Contactless purchase and service experience 

- Aimed at creating safe and convenient experience 

JaguarLand Rover claims to be the first car manufacturer to introduce online purchase portals in 2016 with 'findmeacar.in' for Jaguar and 'findmeasuv.in' for Land Rover. Jaguar and Land Rover customers can book a service online at ‘jaguar.in’ or ‘landrover.in’. The online services are aimed at creating a safe and convenient experience for its customers.

Jaguar and Land Rover’s new and approved vehicles buying platforms, ‘findmeacar.in’ and ‘findmeasuv.in’ respectively, reportedly get enhanced features and navigation for ease of use. It claims to offer a unique comparison feature, online chat and click to call. The existing and potential customers get to make informed decisions. When a customer decides to purchase a new car, they can choose to opt for a ready delivery vehicle or order one according to their requirement for delivery at a later date. Customers can also offer their existing vehicle for trade-in and get an estimated value, provided it meets Jaguar Land Rover India's criteria.

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Exterior

Jaguar and Land Rover customers can login to ‘jaguar.in’ and ‘landrover.in’ respectively, to book their vehicle for service. The setup allows customers to enter their vehicle details, select the type of service, a suitable date and time and a retailer that is most convenient. From there onwards, the customer will receive an e-mail from the retailer confirming the appointment and should the customer choose, can avail a contactless vehicle pickup and drop facility. If so, and once the order of work is confirmed by the customer, he or she, from the comfort of their home will be updated about the work in progress via photos and videos on the Electronic Vehicle Health Checkup on their e-mail. On completion of work, an e-invoice will be shared with the customer and the customer can pay from a variety of online payment options and would receive the car in the same contactless manner.

  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover Sport
  • Land Rover Range Rover Sport
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Land Rover Range Rover Sport Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.03 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.09 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.01 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.03 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.04 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 96.63 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 1.05 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 96.85 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 98.16 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Range Rover Evoque Convertible Explained in Details

Please read the article here : 26th May 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
Skoda Superb FaceliftSkoda Superb Facelift

26th May 2020

26L - ₹ 34L
Skoda Rapid TSISkoda Rapid TSI

26th May 2020

10L - ₹ 12L
Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in