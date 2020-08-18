New-generation Kia Carnival revealed

- The fourth-generation model is longer and wider than its predecessor

- Will get fresh cosmetic and feature updates

Kia Carnival, known as the Sedona in the international market has been unveiled in its fourth-generation avatar in Korea. The 2021 Kia Carnival is based on the new mid-size platform and is dubbed as a ‘Grand utility vehicle’. As compared to its predecessor, the upcoming fourth-generation model is longer by 40mm and wider by 10mm. The wheelbase has also been increased by 30mm to now measure 3,090mm.

In terms of design, the vehicle gets the Kia’s signature tiger nose grille with a diamond mesh pattern and chrome inserts. It will get SUV-ish sleek LED headlamps and LED DRLs. The rear section gets LED light bar that runs across the boot lid. As for the sides, the sliding door format has been retained, while the C-pillar and the alloy wheels have been redesigned for freshness.

As for the interior, the new Kia Carnival will get premium upholstery, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with navigation and a 12.3-inch digital driver instrument cluster, all under one single seamless piece of glass. The vehicle will get all the modern safety equipment in the form of blind-spot view monitor, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), Surround View Monitor (SVM), High Beam Assist (HBA), Safe Exit Assist (SEA) to prevent sliding rear doors from opening if the system detects a vehicle approaching from behind, and more.

In the international market, the upcoming new Kia Carnival will be available in three engine options. This includes a 3.5-litre GDi V6 petrol engine which produces 290bhp and 355Nm of torque, a 3.5-litre MPi V6 engine with 268 BHP and 332 Nm and a 2.2-litre diesel that makes 199 BHP and 404 Nm. All engines are paired with eight-speed automatic transmission.