Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai initiates new CSR activity in India

- Hyundai Cares 2.0 program started to fight COVID-19 crisis

- Prime focus on health, education and sanitisation

- Scheduled till the end of this year

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has come up with new initiatives under Hyundai Cares 2.0 CSR activity to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. This program is in the second phase of the promotion of safety and welfare of all and will be carried out till December 2020.

The new projects will cover various regions in our country and have a key focus on three aspects - 'Rakshak', 'Shikshak' and 'Gramin Sanitisation'. The carmaker plans to distribute over 30,000 made-in-India khadi masks in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will also distribute 1,000 devices that are loaded with a two-year academic course curriculum for the children of 'COVID Warriors'. In addition, the manufacturer is helping in organising a 'Rural Sanitisation' Program in 292 districts/tehsils across the country.

HMIL is continuing the Independence Day Celebrations with the announcement of these new CSR initiatives. It has consistently provided support to the government and regulatory authorities to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and help the welfare of society. These three new key activities will further help the society in overcoming the crisis due to this COVID-19 outbreak.