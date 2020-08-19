CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches
    • Home
    • News
    • Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai initiates new CSR activity in India

    Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai initiates new CSR activity in India

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    1,011 Views
    Coronavirus pandemic: Hyundai initiates new CSR activity in India

    - Hyundai Cares 2.0 program started to fight COVID-19 crisis

    - Prime focus on health, education and sanitisation

    - Scheduled till the end of this year

    Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has come up with new initiatives under Hyundai Cares 2.0 CSR activity to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. This program is in the second phase of the promotion of safety and welfare of all and will be carried out till December 2020.

    Hyundai Venue Front view

    The new projects will cover various regions in our country and have a key focus on three aspects - 'Rakshak', 'Shikshak' and 'Gramin Sanitisation'. The carmaker plans to distribute over 30,000 made-in-India khadi masks in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It will also distribute 1,000 devices that are loaded with a two-year academic course curriculum for the children of 'COVID Warriors'. In addition, the manufacturer is helping in organising a 'Rural Sanitisation' Program in 292 districts/tehsils across the country.

    HMIL is continuing the Independence Day Celebrations with the announcement of these new CSR initiatives. It has consistently provided support to the government and regulatory authorities to curb the spread of the Coronavirus and help the welfare of society. These three new key activities will further help the society in overcoming the crisis due to this COVID-19 outbreak.

    Hyundai Venue Front view
    • Hyundai
    • Aura
    • Creta
    • Hyundai Creta
    • Hyundai Venue
    • Venue
    • Hyundai Aura
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
    Loading...

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Hyundai Venue Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 7.88 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 8.23 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 7.62 Lakh
    Pune₹ 7.94 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 7.93 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 7.66 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 7.78 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 7.49 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 7.46 Lakh
    • Hyundai-CARS
    • OTHER BRANDS
    Hyundai Venue

    Hyundai Venue

    ₹ 6.7 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Hyundai-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • upcoming cars
    • popular cars
    Mahindra Marazzo BS6

    Mahindra Marazzo BS6

    ₹ 12 - 18 LakhEstimated price

    When to expect - August 2020 (Tentative)
    All Upcoming Cars