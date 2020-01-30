Please Tell Us Your City

  • Home
  • News
  New-gen Range Rover Evoque launched in India; prices start at Rs 54.94 lakhs

New-gen Range Rover Evoque launched in India; prices start at Rs 54.94 lakhs

January 30, 2020, 12:44 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
20420 Views
Be the first to comment
New-gen Range Rover Evoque launched in India; prices start at Rs 54.94 lakhs

The second generation Range Rover Evoque has been launched in India, with prices starting at 54.94 lakhs (ex-showroom). The model is available with two engine options including a petrol motor and a diesel motor.

Powertrain options for the new Range Rover Evoque include BS6-compliant versions of the 2.0-litre petrol engine and 2.0-litre diesel engine from the Ingenium family. The petrol motor produces 247hbp and 365Nm of torque while the diesel mill is capable of producing 178bhp and 430Nm of torque. Both engines are paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Outside, the next-gen Range Rover Evoque features design cues inspired from the Velar, its elder sibling. Design highlights of the model include sleek LED headlamps, new front and rear bumpers, refreshed LED tail lights, flush fitting door handles and a new mesh grille.

Interior highlights of the second generation Range Rover Evoque include two touchscreen units, one each for the entertainment system and AC controls, 16-way adjustable seats, fully digital instrument console, cabin air-ionization and a conventional joystick lever that replaces the circular transmission dial. The model rivals against the likes of the Volvo XC40, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q3 and the BMW X3

  • Land Rover
  • New Range Rover Evoque
  • Land Rover New Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 65.29 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 69.13 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 63.68 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 65.29 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 65.84 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.03 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 66.39 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 61.17 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62 Lakhs onwards

