Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift spotted ahead of launch at Auto Expo 2020

- Will feature a dual-tone paint scheme for higher variants

- Vitara Brezza facelift to feature dual-projector LED headlamps and machined alloys

- Will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol motor with mild-hybrid tech

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza facelift was spotted sans camouflage ahead of its launch in India at the Auto Expo 2020. The new set of spy shots reveal the dual-projector LED headlamps, new 16-inch machined alloy wheels and the dual-tone paint scheme of the Vitara Brezza facelift.

As a part of the facelift, the new Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will feature revised styling with a new bumper and redesigned air dam and fog lamps. At the rear, it will come equipped with LED taillights and a slightly reworked bumper. In terms of equipment, it is expected to feature the updated SmartPlay Studio infotainment system, auto-dimming IRVM and more.

The biggest change, however, will be in the engine department. It will be powered by a BS6 compliant 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol motor that is good for 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and a four-speed torque converter automatic. There won’t be any diesel powertrain on offer initially.

Image Source