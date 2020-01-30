Lexus LC500h to be launched in India tomorrow

Lexus India will launch its LC500h hybrid vehicle at an event in Delhi tomorrow. It will then join the stable with the RX450h, LS500h, NX300h and ES300h amongst other SUVs like the LX450d and LX570.

This Lexus LC500h is one of the most interesting cars from the Japanese carmaker as it boasts of a very radical design. The sporty styling reminds one of the performance packed LFA supercar and comes packed with a lot of equipment. There's a 10.3-inch infotainment system paired to a touchpad controller near the gear lever. Other features include a digital instrument cluster, a 10-way electrically-adjustable driver's seat amongst all the bells and whistles that one would expect from a car from this segment.

Besides its striking looks and luxury equipment, another highlight of the LC500h is its powertrain. At the heart of this India-spec model will be a 3.5-litre V6 petrol engine that produces 300bhp and 348Nm of torque. This mill runs in conjunction with an electric motor to churn out a combined output of 354bhp of power, which is sent to the rear wheels via an automatic gearbox.

Knowing Lexus has a preference for hybrid cars in our market, it isn't a surprise that the carmaker shall not bring the V8 version to India. Instead, the automaker will expand its line-up with this hybrid version. Price of the Lexus LC500h will be announced tomorrow, which is expected to be around Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).