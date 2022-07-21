CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto spied sans camouflage; launch soon?

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    53 Views
    New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto spied sans camouflage; launch soon?

    - Likely to be powered by the K10C petrol engine

    - Expected to be launched next month

    With the new flagship, Grand Vitara unveiled, next, Maruti Suzuki is most likely to look at the entry-level model in its line-up – the new Maruti Suzuki Alto. Spotted testing on multiple occasions, the budget hatchback is likely to be launched soon and the uncamouflaged images of the Alto have already been leaked on the web. Here, we tell you more about it. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Right Rear Three Quarter

    Firstly, the highlight of the new Alto will be the comeback of the 1.0-litre petrol engine. Back in April 2020, with the introduction of new BS6 norms, Maruti Suzuki axed the Alto K10B which was powered by the K10B petrol engine. However, with the introduction of the new K10C petrol engine with the Celerio and the Wagon R this year, we expect it to make its way in the new Alto as well. It is likely to have a power output of 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque and could be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

    Besides this, the leaked image also confirms that the Alto has grown in size significantly. We expect it to be wider and taller than the outgoing model. In terms of styling, the Alto could get a bigger front grille, bulbous headlamps, steel wheels with covers, and square-shaped tail lamps. Inside, the cabin is likely to get a redesigned dashboard, power windows, and a touchscreen infotainment system

    Image Source

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    MG Motor India announces nationwide monsoon camp for its patrons

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

    ₹ 4.25 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thJUL
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.04 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.10 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 3.80 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.04 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 3.86 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.01 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 3.99 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 3.81 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto spied sans camouflage; launch soon?