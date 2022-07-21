New-gen Maruti Suzuki Alto spied sans camouflage; launch soon?

- Likely to be powered by the K10C petrol engine

- Expected to be launched next month

With the new flagship, Grand Vitara unveiled, next, Maruti Suzuki is most likely to look at the entry-level model in its line-up – the new Maruti Suzuki Alto. Spotted testing on multiple occasions, the budget hatchback is likely to be launched soon and the uncamouflaged images of the Alto have already been leaked on the web. Here, we tell you more about it.

Firstly, the highlight of the new Alto will be the comeback of the 1.0-litre petrol engine. Back in April 2020, with the introduction of new BS6 norms, Maruti Suzuki axed the Alto K10B which was powered by the K10B petrol engine. However, with the introduction of the new K10C petrol engine with the Celerio and the Wagon R this year, we expect it to make its way in the new Alto as well. It is likely to have a power output of 66bhp and 89Nm of peak torque and could be mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit.

Besides this, the leaked image also confirms that the Alto has grown in size significantly. We expect it to be wider and taller than the outgoing model. In terms of styling, the Alto could get a bigger front grille, bulbous headlamps, steel wheels with covers, and square-shaped tail lamps. Inside, the cabin is likely to get a redesigned dashboard, power windows, and a touchscreen infotainment system

Image Source