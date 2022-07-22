CarWale
    Isuzu I-Care monsoon camp announced; to be held up to 2 August, 2022

    Aditya Nadkarni

    324 Views
    Isuzu I-Care monsoon camp announced; to be held up to 2 August, 2022

    - The Isuzu monsoon camp will commence on 25 July

    - Customers will be offered discounts on services and a few complimentary services as well

    Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nationwide I-Care monsoon camp for D-Max pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering benefits and preventive maintenance checks during the monsoon season across the country.

    The monsoon camp will be organised across all Isuzu authorised dealer service outlets between 25 July and 2 August, 2022. During this period, customers can also avail of benefits such as a complimentary 37-point check-up, free top-wash, 10 per cent discount on labour, five per cent discount on parts, and five per cent discount on lubes and fluids.

    Isuzu D-Max Front View

    The monsoon camp will be organised at service facilities of Isuzu located in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bimavaram, Bhuj, Calicut, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Dimapur, Gandhidham, Gorakhpur, Gurugram, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Jodhpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Kurnool, Lucknow, Madurai, Mangalore, Mehsana, Mohali, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nellore, Pune, Raipur, Rajahmundry, Rajkot, Siliguri, Surat, Tirupati, Trivandrum, Vadodara, Vijayawada, and Visakhapatnam.

