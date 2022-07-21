CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    MG Motor India announces nationwide monsoon camp for its patrons

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    356 Views
    MG Motor India announces nationwide monsoon camp for its patrons

    - Discounts on wiper blades, tyres, and batteries

    - Complimentary top/dry wash and brake pad cleaning

    MG Motor India has announced a month-long monsoon service camp across all its authorised service centres across the country. Under the ‘MG Rain Check’ camp, the carmaker is offering a vehicle health check-up, complimentary top/dry wash, and complimentary brake pad cleaning. However, it is to be noted that the date of this service camp is different across several locations. Here. We tell you more about it. 

    MG Front View

    Firstly, the service campaign has already commenced in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These will continue till 5 August and 2 August in both the states, respectively. For the western region, customers can visit the service centre between 22 July to 6 August. Meanwhile, vehicle owners in north and eastern regions can avail of these services from 1 August to 14 August.

    Along with the complimentary services, the monsoon camp will also include offers like a 50 per cent discount on wiper blades, rebated prices on value-added service packages, and offers on tyres and batteries. 

    In other news, MG Motor India has confirmed that the carmaker is working on a budget electric vehicle for India. The new EV will be positioned below the MG ZS EV with prices in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    Mercedes-Benz EQS to be launched in India on 24 August

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Gallery

    • videos
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5434 Views
    40 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Popular Cars
    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3

    ₹ 5.71 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    20thJUL
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Volvo XC40 Recharge
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Volvo XC40 Recharge

    ₹ 74.00 - 75.00 LakhEstimated Price

    26th Jul 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • mg-cars
    • other brands
    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    ₹ 10.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All MG-Cars

    Popular Videos

    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    youtube-icon
    All You Need To Know | Day 1 | Auto Expo 2020
    ByCarWale Team10 Feb 2020
    5434 Views
    40 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • MG Motor India announces nationwide monsoon camp for its patrons