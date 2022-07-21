MG Motor India announces nationwide monsoon camp for its patrons

- Discounts on wiper blades, tyres, and batteries

- Complimentary top/dry wash and brake pad cleaning

MG Motor India has announced a month-long monsoon service camp across all its authorised service centres across the country. Under the ‘MG Rain Check’ camp, the carmaker is offering a vehicle health check-up, complimentary top/dry wash, and complimentary brake pad cleaning. However, it is to be noted that the date of this service camp is different across several locations. Here. We tell you more about it.

Firstly, the service campaign has already commenced in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. These will continue till 5 August and 2 August in both the states, respectively. For the western region, customers can visit the service centre between 22 July to 6 August. Meanwhile, vehicle owners in north and eastern regions can avail of these services from 1 August to 14 August.

Along with the complimentary services, the monsoon camp will also include offers like a 50 per cent discount on wiper blades, rebated prices on value-added service packages, and offers on tyres and batteries.

In other news, MG Motor India has confirmed that the carmaker is working on a budget electric vehicle for India. The new EV will be positioned below the MG ZS EV with prices in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.