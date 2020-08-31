New-gen Hyundai i20 spied undisguised in India

- Third-gen Hyundai i20 could be launched later this year

- The model is expected to be offered with three engine options

Unveiled earlier this year in February, the third-generation Hyundai i20 was spotted during a public road test in the country. New spy images shared on the web reveal an undisguised test-mule of the model.

As seen in the spy images, the next-gen Hyundai i20 is fitted with an emission testing device at the rear. The test-mule is finished in a shade of silver and is equipped with steel wheels, conventional antenna, rear washer and wiper as well as body coloured door handles and ORVMs.

Details regarding the features of the India-spec new Hyundai i20’s interior remain unknown at the moment. However, we can expect the model to receive a large touchscreen infotainment system with BlueLink connectivity, fully digital instrument console, four-spoke steering wheel, and wireless charging.

Powertrain options on the upcoming generation of the Hyundai i20 might include a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The new i20, which is likely to be launched later this year, will rival the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Tata Altroz, and the Volkswagen Polo.

