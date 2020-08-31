Hyundai Venue Sport SX (O) Turbo iMT driven: Top four things we learnt

Hyundai has brought a new weapon in the two-pedal fight space arena. It’s their new intelligent manual transmission that is being offered for the first time on their Venue sub four-metre compact SUV. Prices are in the range of Rs 11.16 lakh to Rs 12.91 lakh (on-road, Delhi), and it is available only with the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol and across four trim levels, including a new one called Sport.

We have driven the car and here are the four things that we learnt after getting behind the wheel of the iMT powered Hyundai Venue.

It feels no different to drive off the line from a regular manual transmission powered car

Since the clutch action is automated, all you have to do is press the brake, slot the car into first gear, and easing off the brake will allow it to roll forward. You can then press the accelerator and be on your way. The system is such that you don’t even need to press the brake to slot into first gear, but given the level of discipline on our roads (or lack of) it’s safe to engage the brakes before setting off.

2. The car does not stall

In a standard manual transmission, you are always doing the foot dance between the accelerator, brake and clutch as well operating the gear lever with your left hand. What’s more, if you don’t engage the clutch, the car will stall. That’s not the case here, and it is one less thing for you to worry about, whether you are crawling in traffic or out on the highway.

3. Taking your foot off the gas enables smoother shifts

In a regular manual, you take your foot off the gas and engage the clutch, doing the same here will give you smoother shifts. This six-speed gearbox is characterised by shifts which are light and precise, and doing this one step enhances the driving experience.

4. Full control on shifts

One of the characteristics of an automated manual transmission (AMT) is that it is programmed to shift at a certain RPM, and there is a chance you might hit this while going through a turn, upsetting the balance of the car. The iMT takes this doubt out of the equation as it gives you full control over the shifts.

For a full review of what the Venue with the intelligent manual transmission is like to drive, click here. We have also detailed the inner workings of the iMT in a separate story, and you can read about that here.