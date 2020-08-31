New Rolls-Royce Ghost to be revealed tomorrow

- Will get a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates

- Production-ready model to be globally revealed tomorrow

Last month, the British marque teased the upcoming new-generation model of the Ghost. On a few instances, the new Rolls-Royce Ghost was spied being tested at the Nurburgring. Post much wait, Rolls-Royce will globally unveil the new Ghost tomorrow. The second-generation model will get a fresh set of features and cosmetic updates. The outgoing model of the Ghost was introduced in 2009.

As seen in the teaser, the new-gen Rolls-Royce is expected to get a new fascia. The interior will get an illuminated dashboard to replicate the effect of the Starlight Headliner, where the leather headliner is perforated with 800 to 1,600 holes that contain fiber optic lights. It is believed that there are three layers of composite material on the passenger-side dashboard. It features 152 LEDs that create an illumination featuring the Ghost wordmark.

More details about the features, powertrain and dimensions will be known post its official unveiling tomorrow.