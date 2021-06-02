CarWale
    New Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India in Q3 2021

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    New Skoda Kodiaq facelift to be launched in India in Q3 2021

    - The Skoda Kodiaq facelift will be powered by a BS6-compliant 187bhp, 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine

    - The model will feature a revised exterior design and new features on the inside

    Skoda Auto India is working on introducing multiple products in the country this year. The company has already confirmed the launch of the fourth-gen Octavia, which will take place in June 2021. To know more about the new-gen premium sedan, click here.

    Skoda has also confirmed that prices of the Kushaq SUV will be announced later this month, with deliveries set to begin in July 2021. According to a recent social media post by Zac Hollis, Director of Skoda Auto India, this BS6 Kodiaq facelift will be launched in Q3, 2021. This will be followed by the debut of an all-new sedan that will be positioned above the current-gen Rapid, details of which are available here.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Right Front Three Quarter

    Coming to the new Skoda Kodiaq, the facelifted model will be powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that is capable of producing a maximum power output of 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. This motor will be paired to a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. Also on offer will be a 4x4 system.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Left Rear Three Quarter

    Changes to the exterior design of the 2021 Skoda Kodiaq facelift include a new Butterly grille with black vertical slats, LED matrix headlamps, split LED tail lights, and a new set of alloy wheels. The overall silhouette of the SUV has remained unchanged.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Dashboard

    Inside, the new BS6 Skoda Kodiaq is expected to come equipped with a two-spoke steering wheel, a 9.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, front seats with ventilation and massage functions, a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console, and an updated Canton-sourced music system with 10 speakers.

    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6 Image
    Skoda Kodiaq Petrol BS6
    ₹ 33.00 - 36.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
