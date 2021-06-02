New-gen Skoda Octavia to be launched in India on 10 June, 2021

-The fourth-gen Skoda Octavia will be powered by a 187bhp 2.0-litre petrol engine

- The model gets a revised exterior design and feature additions

Skoda Auto India has confirmed that the fourth-generation Octavia will be launched in the country on 10 June, 2021. Zac Hollis, Director, Skoda India, confirmed the development on a social media channel. The updated Octavia was unveiled in November 2019.

Powertrain options on the new Skoda Octavia will be limited to a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine that produces a maximum power output of 187bhp and 320Nm of torque. A seven-speed DSG automatic unit will be the sole transmission option on offer. In India, the model will rival the likes of the Hyundai Elantra.

Exterior highlights of the 2021 Skoda Octavia include a new butterfly grille with black vertical slats, LED headlamps with dual J-shaped LED DRLs, fog lights, LED tail lights, new 17-inch alloy wheels, and the Skoda lettering on the bootlid.

Inside, the upcoming Skoda Octavia will come equipped with features such as a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone climate control, shift-by-wire gearstick, a two-spoke steering wheel, and a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster.