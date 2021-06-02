BMW X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition - Top 5 highlights

BMW recently launched the X7 M50d Dark Shadow Edition in India at Rs 2.02 crore (ex-showroom) through the CBU route. Here are the top five highlights of the SUV.

1. Special paint

This Shadow Edition sports the brand's BMW Individual special paint finish called Frozen Arctic Grey Metallic. It has been used for the first time on a BMW X model. Then, the kidney grille upfront, mirror bases, and many other exterior trim pieces are finished in a black chrome finish.

2. Unique alloys

The SUV rides on a unique set of alloy wheels with a jet-black matte finish. These huge 22-inch M light-alloy wheels get a V-spoke design pattern and are fitted with mixed tyres.

3. M-Sport cosmetic enhancements

Apart from the special wheels, BMW has equipped the Dark Shadow Edition with an M Sport package. It adds a sporty body kit and BMW Laserlight tech as well.

4. M-Sport specifics

What's more, this special edition also sports an M Sport exhaust system, M Sport differential, and adaptive two-axle air suspension. Furthermore, there are driver assistance systems including ‘parking assistant plus’ with a 360-degree camera, reversing assistant, and even a head-up display.

5. Exclusivity

Now, if adding glass inserts on the gear selector, audio control, iDrive control wheel, and engine start/stop button wasn't enough to make it unique, BMW will offer only 500 units of this Dark Shadow Edition globally. Also, it will be available only on the BMW Online Shop.