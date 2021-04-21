New Skoda mid-size sedan to be launched in India at the end of 2021

- New Skoda mid-size sedan could replace the Rapid

- The model has already begun testing in the country

Skoda will launch an all-new mid-size sedan in India towards the end of the current year. Skoda Auto India Director Zac Hollis has confirmed the development, adding that deliveries for the model will begin in early 2022.

Based on the MQB-A0-IN platform that will also spawn a Volkswagen mid-size sedan that is due to replace the Vento, the new Skoda sedan has already begun testing in India, details of which are available here. Codenamed ANB, the model is touted to be bigger in dimensions than the Rapid.

Initial spy shots of the Skoda sedan have revealed that the model will feature the signature butterfly-shaped grille, halogen headlamps, fog lights, A-pillar mounted ORVMs, boot-lid mounted number plate recess, and a shark-fin antenna.

Under the hood, the 2021 Skoda mid-size sedan is expected to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, TSI petrol engine that produces 109bhp and 175Nm of torque. Transmission options could include a six-speed manual unit and a six-speed automatic unit.