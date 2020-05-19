Please Tell Us Your City

New Range Rover spied testing alongside the Defender

May 19, 2020, 11:27 AM IST by Santosh Nair
New Range Rover spied testing alongside the Defender

- Will be underpinned by the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA)

- Electric variants to be subsequently offered in the time to follow

With competition heating up from the likes of the Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and others such as the BMW X7, Land Rover has been tasked with crafting the new-gen Range Rover to surpass all of its rivals.

While the current model with the D7u architecture has served since 2012, Land Rover’s upcoming Range Rover will use an all-new, aluminium-intensive architecture. Not only will it be significantly lighter, the versatile Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) will spawn all future Jaguar Land Rover models, from the Jaguar XE to the Range Rover.

Land Rover Range Rover Exterior

The MLA platform’s weight saving measures are crucial for it to accommodate the extra heft of the battery packs in the electric and hybrid models. As for the dimensions, expect the next Range Rover to closely match the size of the current car.

Talking about stance, a brief glance at the images can help one spot the familiarity with the existing model such as the traditional design lines and silhouette. Off course it goes without saying that the extensive camouflage masking makes it difficult to spot the detailing.

While Land Rover is expected to unveil the all-new Range Rover sometime in 2021, we anticipate the prototype vehicles to shed their camouflage in the months to come. So stay tuned to CarWale for the details.

Land Rover Range Rover Exterior
  • Land Rover
  • Range Rover
  • Land Rover Range Rover
  • SPied
  • new Land Rover Range Rover
