MG Motor India launches My MG app

- My MG app will allow customers to book new cars

- The app also helps owners access service related details

MG Motor India has launched an app for its vehicle owners in India, known as My MG. The application offers customers a host of features such as service reminders and vehicle wellness updates. Users can sign up using their mobile number and OTP. The vehicle details are then added in the app based on the registered number.

Using the app, customers can book a new MG vehicle, track and trace a new car booking, from production to delivery (latter is available only for the ZS EV), learn details about the car including warranty, digital manual access and protect plans. A few other highlights include location and navigation to nearest dealers, RSA and digital wallet to store documents.

In the service department, owners can check service cost estimate, service history along with total expenses, next service due reminder, booking of appointment for service (with pick-up and drop option), live tracking of vehicle service, online payment through the app and digital copy of invoice.