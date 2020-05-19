Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Launched: Why should you buy it?

Volkswagen has launched the long wheelbase, seven-seater version of the Tiguan SUV in India. It’s been given the AllSpace suffix to differentiate it from the existing version. The Tiguan AllSpace has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 33.12 lakh, ex-showroom pan-India and is available in a single variant only. The Tiguan AllSpace is part of the company’s India 2.0 plan to attract more customers to the brand, with more focus on launching SUVs than hatchback or sedans. Here’s why you should, or should not buy the new Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace:

What is good about it?

If you wanted a not-so-brutish looking large SUV with great build-quality, ride comfort and tech-savvy features - and very importantly, seating space for seven - the Tiguan AllSpace should be high on your list. It can also tackle mild off-road duties thanks to its 4Motion intelligent AWD system, the addition of features like torque-vectoring, hill-descent and hill-hold functions making it more capable. Features like an all-digital instrument cluster, powered driver seats, panoramic sunroof, automatic tailgate opening, three-one climate control and seven airbags give it a tech edge.

What is not so good?

While it can seat seven people, it is best used as a five+two seater on longer journeys as the third row does not have enough space to seat adults for longer durations. Some may not like the VW-signature understated design and non-macho look, which is what attracts a lot of them to SUVs in the first place. It is only available in a single variant; a front-wheel drive/rear-wheel drive only variant at a lower price could attract more customers.

Best variant to buy?

As the Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is only available in one variant, there is nothing to choose from. The company does offer a range of accessories, both cosmetic and useful.

Specification

2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine - 188bhp at 4,200rpm and 320Nm between 1,500-4,100rpm Seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission, 4Motion intelligent all-wheel drive system

Did you know?

The Volkswagen Tiguan name is a portmanteau of the German words for Tiger (Tiger) and Iguana (Leguan). It is supposed to signify the powerful all-terrain capabilities of the SUV.