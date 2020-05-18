Volkswagen reveals more details of new Golf GTI’s hardware

- The eighth-gen GTI is faster and more digital than before

- Produces 242bhp from its turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder

The new Volkswagen Golf GTI made a digital debut owing to the cancelled 2020 Geneva Motor Show. Now before it goes on sale, the German carmaker has given out more details of the eight-generation Golf GTI. The quintessential hot hatch gets more digital and networked with a sharper design and is also more active in motion than before, says Volkswagen.

The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder now produces 242bhp. This power is sent to the front wheels through a new ‘Vehicle Dynamics Manager’ which manages the electromechanical running gear systems. This control system combined with front-axle locking differential makes the Golf GTI a proper driver’s car. The driver can select different setups using the standard driving profile feature and the optional adaptive DCC (dynamic chassis control) running gear. With these sharper driving dynamics, Volkswagen claims that the understeer in the new GTI has been eliminated.

Apart from that, the GTI’s wider air intakes on the front bumper makes it stand out from the standard model. The front is also decorated with ‘IQ.Light’ – a new LED matrix headlamp design. The signature red-accent of the GTI line stretches across the grille. And for the first time, the radiator grille is illuminated by a slim LED strip. In profile, the hatchback sits on Richmond 17-inch alloy wheels. Meanwhile, at the back, a GTI roof spoiler is present as well which is functional since it produces downforce on the rear axle. Apart from that, the black diffuser gets integrated circular exhaust tips on either side.

On the inside, the Golf GTI no longer has an ignition lock. In its place, there is an engine start/stop button which pulses red until the GTI engine is started. The multifunctional steering wheel gets touch controls and an optional ‘Travel Assist’ button. This button allows the Golf GTI to hit the top speed of 210kmph. And lastly, the iconic tartan pattern on the sports seats is also present. Adding the digital factor to the new GTI is the all-digital instrument cluster combined with a 10-inch (optional) infotainment system.

The new-gen VW Golf GT is expected to go on sale in European markets first. Meanwhile, Indian debut is unlikely.