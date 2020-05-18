Ford Mach-E to get over-the-air updates

- Newer updates would make the Mach-E improve over time

- OTA updates can even improve charging characteristics of the electric crossover

Ford has given out newer details of the recently-revealed Mach-E. The electric crossover is promised to get over-the-air (OTA) updates in the coming years which would improve its life and usability, claims the American carmaker.

The first of the many OTA updates are expected to arrive within six months after the first delivery of the Mach-E. The owners will receive notifications regarding the software updates, which can then be applied using either Wi-Fi or cellular connections, depending on the update. These software updates for the Mach-E will be able to be carried out on the go, and some of the updates will be completed in under two minutes thus reducing the downtime. Nearly all Mach-E computer modules can be updated wirelessly. These updates will improve the performance and charging characteristics compared to when the customers first took the delivery.

Some of the installations will be virtually invisible to customers. A regular update time could be preset by the customer and then the updates will be carried out automatically. Many updates will be completed almost instantly after a customer starts their vehicle. The in-vehicle alerts and notification will let the owner know about the installation status. Meanwhile, the complex updates that might require the vehicle to be parked for longer can be scheduled according to the owner’s convenience.

Apart from that, Ford also revealed that the Mach-E can get 115kilometres (106kilometres for AWD) in 10 minutes of charging using an IONITY charging station. The range is improved by 30 per cent in real-world tests using these chargers. So the overall WLTP claimed range of around 600 kilometres would be fairly achievable, asserts the carmaker.

The OTA update for the Mach-E was devised by Ford engineers while working-from-home during the pandemic.