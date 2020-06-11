Please Tell Us Your City

New Nissan Qashqai spotted testing for the first time

June 11, 2020, 06:00 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
New Nissan Qashqai spotted testing for the first time

Nissan is working on a new-gen version of the Qashqai for the global markets. A test prototype of the third-generation Nissan Qashqai was recently spotted testing recently by our ace lensman.

The Nissan Qashqai test mule was snapped at a private facility with heavy camouflage that covers all its body panels. Despite the thick wrap, the SUV is seen with angular lines and updated styling. The design will be in-line with the upcoming Nissan X-Trail that was leaked recently.

It will use Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance's CMF platform, witch it shares with the X-Trail and the Renault Kadjar. Under the hood, free Nissan Qashqai will employ petrol motors along with multiple hybrid powertrains, ranging from 48V mild-hybrid systems to a plug-in hybrid system. An electric version is ruled out since Nissan's future electric vehicles will be based on the dedicated CMF-EV architecture. Nissan is likely to make the public debut of the new Qashqai later this year, followed by a market launch sometime next year. The SUV is unlikely to be launched in India.  

  • Nissan
  • Nissan Qashqai
  • Qashqai
  • Kicks
  • Nissan Kicks
