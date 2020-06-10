Please Tell Us Your City

2020 Hyundai Verna – Top 3 interior highlights

June 10, 2020, 08:00 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1628 Views
2020 Hyundai Verna – Top 3 interior highlights

The introduction of the Hyundai Verna facelift brings in cosmetic changes inside and out for the vehicle, along with more equipment and a line-up of new engines. The midsize sedan boasts of new segment first features apart from an electric sunroof, wireless charging, front ventilated seats etc. We take a look at the top three amongst them.

1. A larger touchscreen with Arkamys sound

Hyundai Verna Infotainment System

The new Verna 2020 comes equipped with a new eight-inch touchscreen system. This large infotainment display comes paired to a premium Arkamys audio system.

2. New digital instrument cluster

Hyundai Verna Dashboard

This full-loaded Verna also gets a new digital instrument cluster with a 10.67cm colour TFT MID that packs in a chuck load of information including driver-data, TMPS etc. amongst other things. 

3. Blue Link connectivity

Hyundai Verna Right Side View

Another latest inclusion is the brand’s Blue Link connectivity suite with 45 functionalities. It features voice commands for many in-car functions including remote engine and air-con operation in automatic trims. This Blue Link system also pairs with a smart watch allowing owners to access certain in-car functions as well.

Hyundai Verna Front Row Seats
