2020 Hyundai Verna – Top 3 interior highlights

The introduction of the Hyundai Verna facelift brings in cosmetic changes inside and out for the vehicle, along with more equipment and a line-up of new engines. The midsize sedan boasts of new segment first features apart from an electric sunroof, wireless charging, front ventilated seats etc. We take a look at the top three amongst them.

1. A larger touchscreen with Arkamys sound

The new Verna 2020 comes equipped with a new eight-inch touchscreen system. This large infotainment display comes paired to a premium Arkamys audio system.

2. New digital instrument cluster

This full-loaded Verna also gets a new digital instrument cluster with a 10.67cm colour TFT MID that packs in a chuck load of information including driver-data, TMPS etc. amongst other things.

3. Blue Link connectivity

Another latest inclusion is the brand’s Blue Link connectivity suite with 45 functionalities. It features voice commands for many in-car functions including remote engine and air-con operation in automatic trims. This Blue Link system also pairs with a smart watch allowing owners to access certain in-car functions as well.