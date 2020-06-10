Please Tell Us Your City

2020 Hyundai Verna - Top 5 exterior highlights

June 10, 2020, 07:15 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
1011 Views
Write a comment
2020 Hyundai Verna - Top 5 exterior highlights

The recently introduced Hyundai Verna facelift is the carmaker's third big launch of the year after the Aura compact sedan and the second-generation Hyundai Creta. Here are the top five exterior highlights of the updated sedan.

1. New grille

Hyundai Verna Grille

The most prominent change on the new Verna up front is the dark chrome grille. It gives the updated fascia a lot more character now, along with the redesigned front bumper that houses LED fog lights.

2. Sweptback headlamps

Hyundai Verna Headlight

The new sedan sports Hyundai's latest design language. And as part of this, it sports sharper-looking LED headlamps that merge into the grille and are integrated with LED DRLs.

3. Revamped rear

Hyundai Verna Tail Light/Tail Lamp

The rear has been refurbished too even if it looks more or less the same as the outgoing model. This new one gets reworked LED tail lamps, a twin tip muffler and a new bumper.

4. New alloy wheels

Hyundai Verna Wheel

The car's top-spec trims ride on new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Also available are new 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels for the rest of the variants.

5. New exterior colour options

Hyundai Verna Front view

This 2020 Verna is being offered in six new colour options including fiery red, polar white, phantom black, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night (blue).

Hyundai Verna Left Front Three Quarter
Hyundai Verna Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 11.28 Lakh onwards
Delhi₹ 10.47 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.9 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.94 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.8 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 10.39 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 10.36 Lakh onwards

