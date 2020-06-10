2020 Hyundai Verna - Top 5 exterior highlights

The recently introduced Hyundai Verna facelift is the carmaker's third big launch of the year after the Aura compact sedan and the second-generation Hyundai Creta. Here are the top five exterior highlights of the updated sedan.

1. New grille

The most prominent change on the new Verna up front is the dark chrome grille. It gives the updated fascia a lot more character now, along with the redesigned front bumper that houses LED fog lights.

2. Sweptback headlamps

The new sedan sports Hyundai's latest design language. And as part of this, it sports sharper-looking LED headlamps that merge into the grille and are integrated with LED DRLs.

3. Revamped rear

The rear has been refurbished too even if it looks more or less the same as the outgoing model. This new one gets reworked LED tail lamps, a twin tip muffler and a new bumper.

4. New alloy wheels

The car's top-spec trims ride on new 16-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. Also available are new 15-inch dual-tone steel wheels for the rest of the variants.

5. New exterior colour options

This 2020 Verna is being offered in six new colour options including fiery red, polar white, phantom black, typhoon silver, titan grey and starry night (blue).