Citroen to globally reveal the next generation C-Hatch on 30 June 2020

- To be available in electric, petrol and diesel engine options

- Details to be revealed on 30 June 2020

Back in February 2020, media reports revealed that Citroen is planning to introduce a fully electric model in the C-segment this year. Apart from an electric powertrain, the vehicle is also expected to be offered in both petrol and diesel guise. Citroen boasts that the completely new model ticks all the boxes in its segment and adds the company’s creativity in terms of concept, design and comfort.

The company chooses to be tight lipped about the development and will share the details during the world premiere programme. Post the official unveiling, the next generation C-Hatch is likely to be introduced in the international markets later this year. Apart from this, international media reports reveal that the C5 Aircross plug-in hybrid version is likely to be launched soon.

The Groupe PSA owned brand, Citroen will mark its debut in India with the C5 Aircross SUV. However, the launch of the SUV has been postponed to Q1 2021, as against the previously anticipated launch at the end of this year. According to Citroen, the launch of the C5 Aircross was postponed due to the spread of Coronavirus. The launch will take place early next year when there could be a potentially more positive economic activity period where consumer sentiments are upbeat.