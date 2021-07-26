CarWale
    New MG One SUV teased ahead of global debut on 30 July

    Jay Shah

    - Will be based on the new ‘SIGMA’ architecture

    - To showcase MG’s latest design language

    MG Motor has globally teased its new SUV offering that is slated to be revealed on 30 July, 2021. To be called as ‘MG One’, the SUV will be built on the brand’s new SIGMA architecture and will feature the latest design language by the carmaker. 

    The teaser images reveal the SUV in a vibrant orange shade with a contrasting black roof. The long sloping bonnet features strong crease lines that taper down to the single-piece black front grille. The grille gets a new sporty design with the MG logo at the centre. The headlights appear to be fully LED and look sharp and aggressive. The front bumper further gets a prominent horizontal pattern that splits the secondary grille. The fog lights are likely to be positioned in the vertical housing with black inserts. 

    Coming to the side, the protruding rear wheel arches lend the SUV a more athletic and muscular stance while the contrast black roof merges graciously with the blacked-out D-pillar and cladding around the wheel arches. The alloys get a likeable petal-shaped design while the rear holds the new sleek LED tail lights that narrow towards the centre. 

    While MG has not divulged the engine specifications of the MG One, we expect the SUV to be offered initially with an ICE option. However, the carmaker states that it is an all-in-one modular platform, making it versatile for future models. MG has also used some hard-hitting words like ‘active digital eco system’, ‘advanced electric architecture’, and ‘hard-core software technology’ indicating that the ‘One’ will be loaded with many latest and modern tech. 

    The MG One is unlikely to be introduced in India anytime soon. In fact, MG Motor India will be launching a new mid-size SUV by the end of this year that will be based on the MG ZS EV; more details of which can be read here.

