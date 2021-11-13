New Maruti Suzuki Celerio accessory packs detailed

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been launched in India. The hatchback is available across four variants with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, if you are planning on buying the new Celerio, Maruti Suzuki has listed out a range of accessories that can be paired with the updated hatchback. Broadly, there are two packs on offer – Active and Cool packages and Peppy and Stylish packages.

The Active and Cool package can be had in red or silver colour and is priced at Rs 27,590 and Rs 24,590, respectively. These packages can be opted from the VXi trim onwards and include fitments such as body side moulding, door visors, window frame kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish, boot mat, designer mats, number plate garnish, tissue box, and a steering wheel cover.

Meanwhile, the Peppy and Stylish pack is exclusively available in orange shade and can be had for Rs 26,690. While it gets most of the flashy garnish from the Active and Cool package, the front, side, and rear body spoiler further give the Celerio a sporty look.

Besides this, the carmaker has a variety of a-la-carte accessories like seat covers, interior styling kit, infotainment systems, and car care kit that can be purchased separately; details of which are mentioned below.

Exterior accessories

Front under body spoiler – Rs 1,550

Rear under body spoiler – Rs 1,450

Side under body spoiler – Rs 1,710

Rear upper spoiler – Rs 2,590

Wheel arch cladding – Rs 3,050

Rear windshield garnish – Rs 890

Fire red drifter graphics – Rs 2,890

Machined alloy wheels – Rs 26,360

Fog lamp garnish – Up to Rs 510

Bumper corner protector –up to Rs 550

Door visor – Rs 1,990

Window frame kit – Rs 1,690

Interior accessories

Interior styling kit (four colours) – Rs 7,990 to Rs 8,190

Door sill guard – Rs 790

Boot mat – Rs 1,390

Standard carpet mat – Rs 1,190

Deluxe carpet mat – Rs 1,290

Designer mat – Rs 1,990

Premium black mat – Rs 1,590

Seat covers – Rs 4,990 to Rs 7,690