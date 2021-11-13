CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio accessory packs detailed

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    12,211 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio accessory packs detailed

    The all-new Maruti Suzuki Celerio has been launched in India. The hatchback is available across four variants with prices starting at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, if you are planning on buying the new Celerio, Maruti Suzuki has listed out a range of accessories that can be paired with the updated hatchback. Broadly, there are two packs on offer – Active and Cool packages and Peppy and Stylish packages. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Left Front Three Quarter

    The Active and Cool package can be had in red or silver colour and is priced at Rs 27,590 and Rs 24,590, respectively. These packages can be opted from the VXi trim onwards and include fitments such as body side moulding, door visors, window frame kit, rear windshield garnish, fog lamp garnish, boot mat, designer mats, number plate garnish, tissue box, and a steering wheel cover. 

    Meanwhile, the Peppy and Stylish pack is exclusively available in orange shade and can be had for Rs 26,690. While it gets most of the flashy garnish from the Active and Cool package, the front, side, and rear body spoiler further give the Celerio a sporty look. 

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Rear Three Quarter

    Besides this, the carmaker has a variety of a-la-carte accessories like seat covers, interior styling kit, infotainment systems, and car care kit that can be purchased separately; details of which are mentioned below. 

    Exterior accessories

    Front under body spoiler – Rs 1,550

    Rear under body spoiler – Rs 1,450

    Side under body spoiler – Rs 1,710

    Rear upper spoiler – Rs 2,590

    Wheel arch cladding – Rs 3,050

    Rear windshield garnish – Rs 890

    Fire red drifter graphics – Rs 2,890

    Machined alloy wheels – Rs 26,360

    Fog lamp garnish – Up to Rs 510

    Bumper corner protector –up to Rs 550

    Door visor – Rs 1,990

    Window frame kit – Rs 1,690

    Interior accessories

    Interior styling kit (four colours) – Rs 7,990 to Rs 8,190

    Door sill guard – Rs 790

    Boot mat – Rs 1,390

    Standard carpet mat – Rs 1,190

    Deluxe carpet mat – Rs 1,290

    Designer mat – Rs 1,990

    Premium black mat – Rs 1,590

    Seat covers – Rs 4,990 to Rs 7,690

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio
    ₹ 4.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    How to become a motoring journalist: All you need to know: The CarWale Podcast

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maruti Suzuki Celerio Right Front Three Quarter
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3889 Views
    28 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    View All Popular Cars
    Porsche Macan

    Porsche Macan

    ₹ 83.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    12thNOV
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

    ₹ 70.00 - 80.00 LakhEstimated Price

    17th Nov 2021Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio

    ₹ 4.99 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    10thNOV
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Celerio Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 6.02 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 5.53 Lakh
    Pune₹ 5.84 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 5.89 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 5.56 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 5.79 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 5.55 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 5.52 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    3889 Views
    28 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Celerio accessory packs detailed