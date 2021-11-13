CarWale
    How to become a motoring journalist: All you need to know: The CarWale Podcast

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    253 Views
    How to become a motoring journalist: All you need to know: The CarWale Podcast

    The CarWale Podcast completes 25 episodes and to celebrate the occasion, we have the editor of CarWale, BikeWale, and CarTrade, Virant Singh, to share insights from his 20 years of experience on a very special topic of automobile journalism. Click on the link below to tune in to the silver jubilee episode of The CarWale Podcast.

    How To Become A Motoring Journalist: All You Need To Know | Episode 25 | The CarWale Podcast

    Do I fit the bill to become an auto journalist? 

    What does it take to become a motoring journalist? How much money do auto journalists make? What all skills does the job require? What is the cope of motoring journalism in India? We answer all these queries, and then some more, in the latest episode of The CarWale Podcast.

    Are there any vacancies in the CarWale team for freshers?

    Yes, you can currently apply for positions at CarWale, BikeWale, and CarTrade, but we are accepting applicants only for the position of an intern. In order to understand the finer details, click on the link above and listen to our podcast.

