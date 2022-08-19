CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending Searches

    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched – Why should you buy?

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    352 Views
    New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched – Why should you buy?

    The Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10 in the country at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is available in four variants and six colour options. The new model has been introduced with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

    Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

    What’s good about it?

    The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is based on the Heartect platform and offers several new features like a seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation, steering-mounted audio and voice controls, digital speedometer, and remote keyless entry. Additionally, customers can opt from two Maruti Suzuki genuine accessories themes – Impacto and Glinto. The safety feature list now includes ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, pre-tensioner and force limiter front belts, high-speed alert, and speed sensing auto door locks. 

    What’s not so good? 

    The Alto K10 misses out on a CNG option at the time launch. That said, the vehicle will offer a CNG option at a later date. 

    Best variant to buy?

    The top-spec VXi+ variant is a good option to consider as it comes loaded with all the latest convenience and safety features. Moreover, it also offers an AGS option.

    Specification

    Petrol

    Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT – 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm 

    Five-speed manual transmission – 24.39kmpl

    AGS – 24.90kmpl

    Did you know?

    The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 customers can now personalise the vehicle via the official Maruti Suzuki genuine accessories website. 

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Image
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Porsche 911 GT3 RS launched in India at Rs 3.25 crore

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5325 Views
    30 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • HATCHBACKS
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.91 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Hatchback Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic

    ₹ 12.00 - 16.00 LakhEstimated Price

    20th Aug 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maruti suzuki-cars
    • other brands
    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10

    ₹ 3.99 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    18thAUG
    All Maruti Suzuki-Cars

    Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 4.72 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 4.80 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 4.43 Lakh
    Pune₹ 4.72 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 4.79 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 4.46 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 4.69 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 4.67 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 4.46 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    ByCarWale Team05 Sep 2019
    5325 Views
    30 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched – Why should you buy?