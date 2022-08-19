New Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched – Why should you buy?

The Indian automaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Alto K10 in the country at a starting price of Rs 3.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The hatchback is available in four variants and six colour options. The new model has been introduced with a fresh set of cosmetic and feature upgrades.

Read below to learn more about why you should consider buying the newly launched Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

What’s good about it?

The new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is based on the Heartect platform and offers several new features like a seven-inch SmartPlay studio infotainment system with smartphone navigation, steering-mounted audio and voice controls, digital speedometer, and remote keyless entry. Additionally, customers can opt from two Maruti Suzuki genuine accessories themes – Impacto and Glinto. The safety feature list now includes ABS with EBD, dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, pre-tensioner and force limiter front belts, high-speed alert, and speed sensing auto door locks.

What’s not so good?

The Alto K10 misses out on a CNG option at the time launch. That said, the vehicle will offer a CNG option at a later date.

Best variant to buy?

The top-spec VXi+ variant is a good option to consider as it comes loaded with all the latest convenience and safety features. Moreover, it also offers an AGS option.

Specification

Petrol

Next-Gen K-Series 1.0L Dual Jet, Dual VVT – 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm

Five-speed manual transmission – 24.39kmpl

AGS – 24.90kmpl

Did you know?

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 customers can now personalise the vehicle via the official Maruti Suzuki genuine accessories website.