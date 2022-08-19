CarWale
    Volkswagen Virtus now available with subscription and leasing options

    Jay Shah

    507 Views
    Volkswagen Virtus now available with subscription and leasing options

    - Monthly plans start at under Rs 30,000 

    - Plans for available for a tenure of up to four years

    Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has announced that the recently launched Volkswagen Virtus is now included under the brand’s subscription and power lease ownership model. With this, both the models, Virtus and Taigun can be had with multiple ownership options. Let us know more about them. 

    Volkswagen Virtus Left Side View

    Starting with the ‘Subscription’ model, prospective customers can choose to own the new Virtus by paying one month of the security deposit and an advance rental. With tenures ranging from two to four years, this particular model also covers different ownership costs like term insurance, scheduled service, and unscheduled repairs. It also provides the customers with the option of returning the car post usage or upgrading to a new car at the end of the tenure. The monthly subscription plans for the Volkswagen Virtus start at Rs 26,987 (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad). 

    Volkswagen Virtus Dashboard

    The second option is the ‘Power Lease’ model which offers the Virtus for the same tenure, however, with no upper cap on usage. The add-on benefit includes retaining the car post the completion of the tenure at 20 per cent of the ex-showroom price. This is further backed by re-financing options for the buyback of the vehicle. The Power Lease rentals start from Rs 29,991 per month (ex-showroom, Ahmedabad).

    Volkswagen Virtus Right Rear Three Quarter

    Speaking about the omnichannel mobility offerings for Virtus, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “Brand Volkswagen has always been at the forefront of offering innovative mobility solutions that cater to varied customer needs. Our omnichannel mobility solution is available across our product portfolio and we are delighted to now add the newly launched Volkswagen Virtus as well. We are confident, that the subscription and leasing platform will offer aspirational Indian customers the opportunity to experience our refreshed product portfolio.”

    Volkswagen Virtus Image
    Volkswagen Virtus
    ₹ 11.22 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
